Mountjoy inmate dies following prison assault

Gardaí and the Irish Prison Service are investigating the incident.

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 08:30
Michelle McGlynn

An inmate at Mountjoy Prison who was assaulted last week has died from his injuries.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the man's death this morning.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, it said: "The Irish Prison Service can confirm that the prisoner seriously injured in an incident in Mountjoy Prison on Friday 29th July 2022 has died.

"The Irish Prison Service wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this time.

"The incident continues to be investigated by the Irish Prison Service and the Gardaí.

"In addition, all deaths in custody are subject to investigation by the Inspector of Prisons."

The man, aged in his 30s. was seriously injured in the incident in the Dublin prison last Friday evening.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment where he later passed away in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate the assault and a post-mortem is scheduled to take place later today.

The results will determine the course of the investigation.

