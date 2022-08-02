Slight increase in mothers initiating breastfeeding

Almost three-quarters of new mothers in the Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin initiated breastfeeding last year, a 3% increase on the year before.

A lactation consultant, marking World Breastfeeding Week, has called for wider access through health insurance for breastfeeding supports and more training for healthcare workers.

Unicef says Ireland has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world, with 60% of mothers reporting any breastfeeding at discharge from hospital, including combination feeding.

However, last year the Rotunda found 72% of patients initiated breastfeeding, and also found a 1% increase in breastfeeding exclusively on discharge and mixed feeding on discharge.

Clinical midwife specialist in lactation at the hospital, Geraldine Gordon, said: “It is extremely positive to see an increase in breastfeeding initiation rates among our patient cohort in the past year.”

She said 16 midwives have qualified as international board certified lactation consultants with 10 more in training. One such consultant, Caoimhe Whelan, who is in private practice at Ireland’s only dedicated lactation support clinic (www.latch.ie), said outside of hospitals, cost can be a barrier for women seeking support.

“There can be a reluctance to refer women, and often it is the cost that deters healthcare professionals from wanting to do that,” she said.

“All the main health insurers do cover a portion of the cost, but it doesn’t cover the whole of the visit. VHI are quite good, they cover 25%.” Policies vary in what they cover, with some offering a set payment of €25 to €30 per visit, with the number of visits capped.

“Could government put pressure on the health insurers to increase the coverage they provide for international board certified lactation

consultations?” she asked.

She would also like to see more breastfeeding training offered to GPs and other health professionals working with mothers.

“In general, in medical courses or any kind of healthcare professional degrees, there is very little teaching on breastfeeding and lactation,” she said. “It is getting better.”

She pointed to University College Dublin where she teaches on a module on breastfeeding and lactation for healthcare workers.

“GPs are an important part of mother’s antenatal and postnatal care so we need to prioritise breastfeeding and lactation education at third-level so people are equipped to support breastfeeding,” she said.

Support is crucial, she said with women facing options of exclusive breastfeeding, combination feeding with formula or only formula while perhaps struggling with low milk production or lack of knowledge.

“I saw the World Health Organisation saying on Twitter you should breastfeed exclusively for two years and I just don’t think it is helpful to be telling women what they should do with their bodies,” she said.

“... or telling women how they should feed their babies. I just think there is a different conversation we should be having around breastfeeding in general. I’d be more inclined to say give it a go, any amount of breastfeeding is good and we need to support it.”