Man, 60s, dies after falling near Devil's Chimney waterfall in Sligo

A man has died after falling while walking near the Devil's Chimney waterfall in Glencar, Co. Sligo, last night.

The alarm was raised after the man, who is aged in his 60s, became disorientated while walking along the trail and fell 20 metres into a stream near the waterfall. The man, who is believed to be from Galway, had been holidaying in the area with his partner when the accident took place.