Man, 60s, dies after falling near Devil's Chimney waterfall in Sligo

The Devil's Chimney waterfall, also known as Sruth an Aghaidh an Aird, is located in the Dartry Mountains in north Sligo, close to the Leitrim border. File Picture

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 16:48
Steven Heaney

A man has died after falling while walking near the Devil's Chimney waterfall in Glencar, Co. Sligo, last night.

The alarm was raised after the man, who is aged in his 60s, became disorientated while walking along the trail and fell 20 metres into a stream near the waterfall. The man, who is believed to be from Galway, had been holidaying in the area with his partner when the accident took place.

An emergency search and rescue operation involving gardaí, emergency services personnel, the Irish Coast Guard, and Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue was launched at around 7pm. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the man was found about 40 minutes after the search and rescue teams arrived in the area. 

They then hauled the man from the water to a field 20m above. Paramedics administered CPR to the man and the Sligo-based Coast Guard Helicopter R118 was tasked to the scene on foot of a request from the National Ambulance Service.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"Malin Coast Guard was alerted to an incident at Devils Chimney in Glencar Co. Sligo, on Monday, August 1," said a Department of Transport spokesperson.

"Medical assistance was provided by the Coast Guard paramedic in conjunction with Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue and Ambulance service personnel who were also on scene."

The man's body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The Devil's Chimney, also known as Sruth an Aghaidh an Aird, is located in the Dartry Mountains in north Sligo, close to the Leitrim border. A popular hiking destination, the trail itself begins near the banks of Glencar Lough and involves a one-hour, 130-metre ascent to the top of the waterfall.

