Rescue underway to retrieve stranded group from Carrauntoohil

A group of people are currently being rescued from Carrauntoohil after having been stranded on the mountain face since last night.
Rescue 115 is assisting Kerry Mountain Rescue Team in the rescue, and it’s currently understood that none of the group are injured.
On Saturday afternoon, the two agencies carried out a coordinated rescue after a man sustained multiple serious injuries when he fell 150ft from the Cummeenpeasta ridge in the McGillycuddy’s Reeks.
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team carried the man down on a stretcher down difficult terrain, and the casualty was then airlifted to University Hospital Kerry by Rescue 115, which was unable to winch from the location due to high winds.
The incident, which involved 27 team members, was the sixth callout in less than a fortnight for Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.