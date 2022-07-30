Man due in court in connection with Lordship Credit Union robbery 

A 31-year-old man is due in court today in connection with the 2013 robbery of the Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.
The man was arrested yesterday evening at Dublin Airport following his extradition from Britain. He was held overnight at a Garda station in Dublin.
in 2013 Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot and killed at the Lordship Credit Union in the course of the robbery.
Aaron Brady, 29, was found guilty in August 2020 following the longest murder trial in the history of the State, of murdering the detective garda during the robbery.
Det Garda Donohoe, a father of two, was shot in the head by Brady as soon as he exited his car — a shooting described by trial judge Mr Justice Michael White as giving the garda “no chance”.