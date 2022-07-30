Man due in court in connection with Lordship Credit Union robbery 

Man due in court in connection with Lordship Credit Union robbery 

 Specialists from the Garda Forensic and Technical Bureau teams examining the scene at the Lordship Credit Union in 2013 Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 11:11
Eimer McAuley

A 31-year-old man is due in court today in connection with the 2013 robbery of the Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

The man was arrested yesterday evening at Dublin Airport following his extradition from Britain. He was held overnight at a Garda station in Dublin.

in 2013  Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot and killed at the Lordship Credit Union in the course of the robbery. 

Aaron Brady, 29, was found guilty in August 2020 following the longest murder trial in the history of the State, of murdering the detective garda during the robbery.

​Det Garda Donohoe, a father of two, was shot in the head by Brady as soon as he exited his car — a shooting described by trial judge Mr Justice Michael White as giving the garda “no chance”.

Read More

Trial date set for Garda killer Aaron Brady accused of plotting to pervert the course of justice

More in this section

Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments
Police Stock Man, 31, charged following stabbing in Derry
New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students
#CourtsAdrian DonohoeCrime
<p>Shakira is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Picture: Greg Allen/Invision/AP</p>

Prosecutors want Shakira jailed for eight years if convicted of tax fraud 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices