Two new commissioners to be appointed to Data Protection Commission

Mr Herrick described the internal review requested by the minister as being “totally inadequate”.
Managing director with data consultancy Castlebridge Daragh O’Brien said that while he would “cautiously” welcome the news it would remain to be seen “what the commissioners will do to resolve the perception of issues within the DPC”.
“More chefs doesn’t necessarily make things better in the kitchen,” he said, adding his worry that “additional commissioners may become a form of political leverage over the independence of the commission”.