Tusla receives 400 referrals about children and young people coming from Ukraine

Tusla has already received 400 referrals over preliminary concern about children and young people from Ukraine arriving into Ireland, although only one case has so far led to the granting of an emergency court order over fears of trafficking.

Kate Duggan, director of services and integration at the Child and Family Agency, said in most cases it transpired that the young person from the eastern European country was in the company of a trusted adult, be it relative or neighbour, but it did highlight the risks associated with the huge movement of people due to the conflict.

The most up-to-date figures show 397 unaccompanied minors have been referred to Tusla, of whom 183 are from Ukraine.

In total, 166 of the 397 unaccompanied minors have been placed in some sort of care setting, 61 of those from Ukraine.

That includes the teenager highlighted in the most recent volume of reports by the Child Law project, who was the subject of an emergency care order after she entered the country in the company of an adult male who authorities were not satisfied was a friend of relative.

Ms Duggan said that was the most "acute" case so far, but that Tusla's resources were stretched.

"The important thing to say is that we all recognise the risk where there are significant movements of people, and the risk of trafficking and child trafficking," she said.

Ms Duggan said increased training had been undertaken and that all State agencies were aware of the need to look out for potential trafficking cases.

She also said follow-up checks were being conducted and that Tusla was engaging with the Garda National Vetting Bureau regarding Ukrainians staying outside congregated settings or the Red Cross pledge system.

Tanya Ward, chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance, said a member organisation had already made a referral to Tusla over concerns about another child, and that Tusla's intervention in the case of the teenager taken into care was welcome.

"People are coming from a country where there isn't an effective child protection and welfare system," she said, adding schools and other facilities had a key role to play.

The fact that they [Tusla] picked up one child, I'm delighted, it's so important, but I am worried about what happened to other children who came in in a very messy situation. It's a wartime situation."

The UNHCR in Ireland said the profile of Ukrainian refugees, with more than 90% women and children, meant the risks were multiplied.

"Ahead of World Day against Trafficking on Saturday, national authorities in all countries, including Ireland, must continue to strengthen anti-trafficking efforts, from early identification of victims to outreach and support for those who are abused or exploited," a UNHCR spokesperson said.

"This also means ensuring access to asylum for victims and those at risk of trafficking who need international protection, as well as bringing perpetrators to justice.

"We also reiterate our previous call to charities and volunteers seeking to help children fleeing Ukraine to work with the Child and Family Agency and national child protection systems to ensure that the best interests of children are fully protected."