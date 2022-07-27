McEntee concerned by effects of 'easily accessible' pornography on young people

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has voiced her concern that pornography has become "too easily accessible" and "more violent and degrading", after a survey revealed that one in five men in Ireland aged under 55 watch it daily.

The survey, carried out by the Men's Development Network, found that more than 70% of men under 45 have reported using porn at least once a week, while over 40% of those aged 44 and under said that pornography has influenced their expectations of sex in real life.

One survey respondent aged between 18 and 24 said: "I have difficulty telling if a partner enjoys sex, as the reaction is not as exaggerated as a performer", while another said that porn has led them to "put pressure" on their partner to try new things in the bedroom.

Reacting to the findings, Ms McEntee said: "Pornography is too easily accessible, it has become more violent and degrading. It has changed the way younger people view sexual relationships.

Men and boys can become agents of change by challenging discrimination, sexism, and violence and I welcome the tireless work that Men’s Development Network does in this area.

"I am glad that my department has been of assistance this year by providing funding for its awareness-raising campaigns.

“I’m confident that, through continued education, we can support men and boys, and women and girls, to fulfil their aspirations, unconstrained by narrow stereotypes. We must continue to work together.

"Our recently-published third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence takes a zero-tolerance approach and will support us all, over the next five years, to face up to the excuses we as a society make for unacceptable behaviours."

The MDN carried out the Men's Attitudes Now study, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, to mark their 25 years of work in the area of male health, wellbeing, and transforming masculinities.

The survey remains open for men to take part in, and the study will culminate in a free online event on July 28 with speakers, workshops, and discussions that will examine attitudes towards wellbeing, relationships, homophobia, pornography, and wider social issues such as gender-based violence.

Chief executive of the charity, Sean Cooke, said that this year is an important one for the MDN, as after a quarter of a century they are pushing to initiate conversation at every level of society on the effects of social conditioning on men's behaviour.

I strongly encourage people to attend our symposium on July 28, and encourage men to complete our Male Attitudinal Survey, to support us so we can continue to inform policy in ways that bring about meaningful societal change for us all," said Mr Cooke.

Since 1997 the MDN, a Waterford-based charity, have been at the fore in advocating for the creation of a gender-equal society.

You can sign up for their New Conversations symposium heretarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, and you can click here to complete their survey anonymously.