Almost two thirds of rent increase notices examined by Threshold found to be invalid

Almost two thirds of rent increase notices brought to Threshold by tenants in the second quarter of this year were invalid, according to the organisation.

Threshold has launched its impact report for the period from April to June, highlighting that in a 61 working day period, Threshold advisers across the country answered an average of 197 calls per day.

More than 200 people contacted the organisation after they received a rent increase notice from their landlord.

However, Threshold advisers found that 60% of these rent increase notices were invalid.

Meanwhile, 167 people contacted the agency for advice on getting a deposit returned by their landlord.

The report also highlighted:

Threshold advisers prevented 1,133 households from entering homelessness between April and June;

60% of clients who contacted Threshold advisers were at risk of homelessness due to a tenancy termination issued by their landlord;

One in two landlords issued a notice of termination on the grounds of sale of the property;

17% of landlords stated that they required the property for their own use;

Just under half of tenancy termination notices reviewed by Threshold advisers were found to be valid, resulting in the requirement for the tenant to vacate the property by the termination date;

60 queries were received from tenants about rent arrears, generally as a result of high rents, income reductions, changes in family circumstances, or delays in processing the housing assistance payment (HAP) or the rent supplement scheme;

59 calls were received from tenants facing difficulties with administration relating to those two schemes.

Threshold’s policy officer, Ann-Marie O’Reilly, said there are ongoing trends that are increasingly worrying, particularly with landlords exiting the market. She continued:

If landlords continue to sell and exit the market, there may be no other rental homes to move to, so there must be incentives to retain their place in the current market to ensure supply.

She added: “People living in the private rental sector have faced ongoing financial pressure with rising rents and with the cost-of-living crisis now adding to this pressure, many households are facing tough decisions between paying their bills or putting food on the table.

"There are numerous supports in place for renters during this difficult time, and Threshold advisers are available to assist people navigate any concerns on rental issues that they may have.”

• Threshold’s helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm, at 1800 454454, with webchat available at Threshold.ie.