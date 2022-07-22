Irish Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk dies

Irish Monte Carlo rally winner Paddy Hopkirk dies

In 2020, Paddy Hopkirk was among the first of just 100 customers in the UK to receive the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Limited Edition, named in his honour to commemorate his triumph at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally in the classic Morris Mini Cooper S Mk1. Picture: BMW Group

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 15:38
Rebecca Laffan

Paddy Hopkirk, the Belfast rally driver who famously won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally in a Mini Cooper S, has died aged 89.

Mr Hopkirk’s death on Thursday evening was announced by Mini Sport today, stating: “It is with heavy hearts that we are sharing the news with you that our very dear friend Paddy Hopkirk MBE passed away on Thursday evening.

“Paddy was a fantastic friend to all of us here at Mini Sport, but so much more than that, he was a part of our  Mini family.

“We would like to extend a special thank you to Paddy for everything that he has done throughout his illustrious career, both for Mini Sport & the Mini itself,” Mini Sport continued. 

“Paddy achieved the impossible, he cemented the Mini in history and will be forever known as one of the greatest motorsport heroes of all time.

“He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.” 

Mr Hopkirk clinched the first victory behind the wheel of the classic Mini Cooper S number 37 at the rally in 1964. 

Driving the small British car with his English co-pilot Henry Liddon, Hopkirk overcame the odds against competitors with significantly greater engine power.

Reminiscing about the Monte Carlo Rally and his win, Mr Hopkirk said in 2020: “Everybody wanted to win the Monte Carlo Rally, it was a very glamorous event, so when I joined the British Motor Corporation and the Mini came along it surprised the world. 

“It became a David and Goliath with the might of the other car manufacturers spending a fortune to try and win the event. 

“We were beaten by the big American cars down the straights, but we would beat them on the twisty bits! For the Mini to win against really powerful cars, showed just how good it was – it made the car famous.”

