Taoiseach pays 'emotional' visit to Singapore prison where uncle once held as POW

The Taoiseach has paid a visit to a Singapore prison camp where his uncle spent three years.

Micheál Martin visited Changi Prison Museum on Friday morning as part of his state visit to the city-state.

Mr Martin signed the guest book at the museum saying it was a "moving and emotional" visit to the camp where his uncle Philip Martin spent three years as a Prisoner of War after the fall of Singapore to the Japanese in 1942.

He told reporters afterward that the visit gives context to the stories he had heard and "almost verifies it".

"I’ve spoken to Philip’s daughters and heard stories of his experiences in terms of trying to survive, mainly weight loss as you could see the difficulty in accessing food and all of that.

"It was the story of many, many families – British, Australian, Irish – who got on the wrong side of the war as it were. It was a terrible war from that perspective.

"I don’t think he ever envisaged it. He joined in the late 30s – they were born in Cork close to Collins Barracks, a pretty poor background. He would have gone into the British Army and was here for the fall of Singapore."

Philip Martin spent his life in England after the war, continuing to serve in the British army. Picture: Google maps

Mr Martin said that his father has "fond memories of him coming home".

"There were four brothers and they all went different ways. My father joined the Irish Army, so there must be a stubborn streak there, because the other three brothers were in the British Army.

"They all met when Philip came home and had a good session and there’s a lovely photo of them in St Patrick’s Street.

"They were going to do great things together, start transport companies together, but they all went their separate ways.

"Philip later served in the Middle East and was a football scout and sent good footballers the way of Nottingham Forest. He was a good soccer player himself and played with the British Combined Services."

