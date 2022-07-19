Two die in Co Down plane crash

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 22:31
Rebecca Black, PA, and Rebecca Laffan

Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash involving a light aircraft at an airport in Co Down.

It's reported that two people lost their lives in the crash.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at Newtownards Airport.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended, and said no patients were taken from the scene on the Portaferry Road in the town.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8.21pm following reports of an incident on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

Police and emergency services attending Newtownards Airport in County Down, following a crash involving an aircraft. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022.
“NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident,” it said.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”

