Plans for largest film studio in Ireland get green light

Plans for what will become Ireland's largest film studio campus took a significant step forward after the application was approved.

The application, submitted by Hammerlake Studios, will see a purpose-built studio built on a 25-acre site in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The aim is to attract large-scale blockbuster movies as well as TV and content productions from around the world to the facility in Westmeath.

It is estimated the venture will generate €50m annually for the local Mullingar economy. Construction will take place over two phases and will create 1,650 jobs in total.

The first phase involves four studios or sound stages, offices, workshops, tech centres, editing suites, fitness and other amenities.

Construction will take approximately 12 months with film productions to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Job creation

This phase will create 350 production jobs and 300 construction jobs.

Phase two will add seven studios to the campus bringing the total footprint to 460,000 square feet. Hammerlake estimates a further 1,000 jobs minimum will be created upon full commencement of phase two operations in 2025.

This phase will be submitted for planning approval in summer 2023.

"Ours will not just be a functional service-oriented working studio, but a destination that delivers everything a production entity will ever need, from creative support, technology, and equipment, secure data capabilities, along with first-class catering and off-stage filming capability all in one campus," said Paul Chesney, the CEO of Hammerlake Studios.

The new studio aims to capitalise on the growing demand for studio space in recent years.

Ireland is already home to three large-scale studios — Troy Studios, Ardmore Studios, and Ashford Studios.

World-renowned film and television production facilities, Troy Studios, in Limerick and Ardmore Studios in Wicklow were acquired by an American company, Hackman Capital Partners, in affiliate with the MBS group.

Troy Studios operates 100,000 sq ft of stage space and a further 250,000 sq ft for production support while Ardmore Studios has more than 140,000 sq ft of sound stages.