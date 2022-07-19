Families may have to forego second cars if farmers do not meet emissions targets

Families could be forced to abandon their second car if higher-level carbon emission targets for the agriculture sector cannot be agreed, senior Government figures have warned.

A reduction in the number of cars on roads is among the options that would have to be considered if a 30% reduction in carbon emissions from agriculture is not met.

The Government had previously confirmed that agricultural emissions will have to be cut by between 22% and 30% by 2030.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is adamant that farmers should deliver the higher end of the target, but Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael members insist the cuts be kept to 22%, citing it as a “red line issue”.

Government sources and leading environmentalists have said if the reduction in agriculture is on the lower end, other sectors such as transport and energy will have to reduce emissions by a greater degree to meet the overall 51% reduction target by 2030.

The director of the Climate Research Centre at Maynooth University Peter Thorne warned that if targets set for agriculture do not reach upper limits, it would create “an impossible ask” on other sectors.

“You would need to do very, very stringent things in, for example, transport and energy sectors, to be able to enable agriculture to take the lower end of its needs, and still meet the 51% reduction that’s a legal obligation not only under national law, but effectively under the EU Fit for 55 programme and under our Paris Agreement obligations,” said Prof Thorne.

Senior Government sources have told the Irish Examiner that limiting the overall number of vehicles on roads and looking at the second family car would all be in the mix if the higher targets are not reached.

Mr Ryan and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue are to meet tomorrow before the matter goes to Cabinet on July 27.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs have reacted sharply to Mr Ryan’s comments that the national herd will have to be culled to deliver on the emissions targets.

It is understood that members of the two main Government parties are coming under intense pressure from their rural grassroots, who say that anything more than 22% would force them to turn their back on the parties.

Fianna Fáil Offaly TD Barry Cowen insists that the emissions target for agriculture be set at the lower end of initial recommendations.

“Minister Ryan should be hell-bent on greatly improving on the meagre targets associated with offshore wind energy,” he said.

Minister Ryan has the potential within his own department to do a lot more for our emissions, targets, energy provision, and our economy rather than the lazy nod to the agricultural sector.

This sentiment was echoed by Fine Gael senator Garret Ahearn, who said: “If we are setting targets, they need to be realistic and the only realistic one is 22%.”

Cork senator Tim Lombard said that Fine Gael backbenchers have made it clear to party leader Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, that anything higher than 22% will not be tolerated.

“We agreed with our membership that we are going to protect the dairy herd and the beef herd; there was no talk about culling the national herd when the programme for government was put in place.”

He said Mr Ryan’s comments were not helpful, adding: “I think he needs to rethink his attitude towards how rural Ireland can be sustainable.

“Rural Ireland depends on agriculture being a driver for it, the agriculture community has made changes in working practices over the last decade in particular, and I don’t think that has been acknowledged by the Green Party.”