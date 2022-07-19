Warning that tents should not become a new norm as refugees arrive at Gormanston camp

Refugees are expected to arrive at Gormanston army camp today, sparking concerns that vulnerable people may get stuck living in tents there as the housing crisis makes finding accommodation increasingly difficult.

Some 150 people are initially to be accommodated at the army camp in Meath which has a capacity for 350, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said.

Each military tent will sleep 16 people with separate showers and toilets, recreation and canteen facilities, Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ. This was a short-term measure where people would be housed for a week “maximum”, he said.

Tented accommodation could also be added to existing facilities around the country for asylum seekers to meet any possible surge in demand, Mr O’Gorman said.

He also said that a second welcome centre for refugees would open in “the next two to three weeks”.

Some 3,000 units in institutional buildings were identified for refurbishment by local authorities and given to the Department of Housing to offer accommodation to refugees. The first tranche of 500 places will be handed over this week which will further ease the mounting accommodation pressure for refugees, Mr O’Gorman said.

Over the weekend, 780 refugees and asylum seekers were accommodated at Citywest Hotel in Dublin, he told RTÉ. No one had to sleep at the old terminal building at Dublin Airport over the weekend, as had happened just days earlier, he said.

There were 43,256 arrivals from Ukraine to Ireland since the war began up to the week ending July 10, new figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

Additionally, some 7,080 international protection applicants have arrived in Ireland this year while in 2021, just 2,648 applicants arrived.