Police investigate sudden death in seaside resort

The PSNI has appealed for information following the sudden death of a man in Portrush (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 13:59
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Church Pass, Bath Terrace and Bath Street areas of the Co Antrim seaside resort.

There is no pedestrian access between Bath Street and Arcadia.

A PSNI spokesperson said inquiries are currently ongoing into the incident.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter offered her condolences to the family of the dead man (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP MLA for the area Cara Hunter offered her condolences and said her thoughts were with the man’s family.

She said: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the man who died suddenly in Portrush on Monday morning.

“I know people locally will join me in offering them both sympathy and support at what must be an incredibly difficult time for them.”

Ms Hunter added: “I’d ask the public to give police space to carry out their investigation into the circumstances of this man’s death.

“I understand that many people will want to travel to the area to enjoy the recent spell of good weather, but they should be mindful that a number of road closures are in place and show patience and understanding.

“I have been liaising with police about their investigation into this sudden death and I’d urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward as soon as possible to assist police with their inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 171 of 18/07/22.

