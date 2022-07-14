Fresh witness appeal after shots fired at property

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a number of shots had been fired at a property in Co Offaly earlier this month.
At approximately 11.30pm on the night of Tuesday, July 5, gardaí received reports that a number of shots had been fired at a property in Oakview, Clara, Co Offaly. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident to come forward, and have asked that any person who was in the Oakview area of Clara on the evening of Tuesday, July 5, and who noticed any unusual activity, to contact investigating gardaí.
Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have video footage (including dashcam footage) are asked to make this available to gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.