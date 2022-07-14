Retail sale of turf to be banned at end of October

A ban on the retail sale of turf and the extension of an outright ban on smoky coal will come into effect at the end of October.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan finally signed off on the regulations after months of contention from rural TDs.

Mr Ryan said that the rules do not affect the rights of those who cut and sell turf to friends and neighbours, but denied that he had "rolled over" on the changes.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says the country will see the benefit of the new rules. Picture: Brian Lawless

“I think it was a question of hearing everyone out and providing real clarity and getting the wording right,” said Mr Ryan.

“We did look at variations, the idea of having it limited to towns of no more than 500, but we listen to our colleagues in Government — politics is the art of the possible.

I think we've ended up with a solution that finds a balance. So yes, we did listen.

“But a year ago, six months ago, three months ago, I was outlining these regulations in the way that they’ve now been delivered. And I’m glad that that has the support of other parties, mostly Independents I’ve talked to, so I think we can introduce them now and see the benefit."

He said that "many ministers have announced this plan but not jumped the fence — we've jumped the fence today".

Mr Ryan also denied that the regulations had been held back from being published before Tuesday's confidence motion in the Dáil. He said that the timing had allowed Coalition partners to discuss the regulations with TDs.

The main effect of the proposed regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is the "main contributor to air pollution in Ireland".

Turbary rights

The regulations will have no effect on the burning of peat or the cutting of turf by those with turf-cutting (turbary) rights.

People with turbary rights will continue to be able to gift or sell turf as normal through "traditional channels".

However, it will no longer be possible to sell turf from retail premises such as shops, petrol stations, or fuel depots and it will no longer be possible to sell it online or through any traditional media channels.

The regulations will also restrict the sale of wet wood — small bags of wood will be required to have a moisture content of less than 25%.