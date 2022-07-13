Traditional trading of turf to be maintained under new regulations

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told his party that new regulations to be introduced this week “will not impinge upon traditional practices” associated with turf.

“The traditional trading of turf in rural areas will be maintained,” he told the meeting.

Mr Martin said the main effect of the proposed Solid Fuel Regulations will be to bring an end to the sale of smoky coal, which is the main contributor to air pollution in Ireland and which causes significant health damage and loss of life.

“The proposed regulations will have no effect on the cutting or burning of turf by those with turf-cutting (turbary) rights,” he said.

People with turbary rights will continue to be able to gift or sell turf as before, through traditional channels, the meeting heard.

Offaly TD Barry Cowen said he was glad that common sense has eventually been brought to bear on this issue.

“Existing and historic practices associated with turf cutting and provision for those owning bogs/plots and those who don’t but are dependent on family, neighbours or commercial cutters in their respective areas will continue to avail of such options,” he said.

Mr Cowen told the meeting that the practice of turf cutting is a diminishing practice save for many dependent and vulnerable households.

Turf stacker Sean O'Reilly stacks turf to be sold commercially at Killashee bog near Longford town in Co Longford. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Those same households need to be afforded the option a realistic option with appropriate grant assistance to cater for a specific heat retrofit,” he said.

That could and should be proposed and included after a review of recently announced heat retrofit programmes with an option of a €10,000 grant for those households presently dependent on solid fuel systems, he said.

TDs and Senators have been asked by Mr Martin to submit ideas on the cost of living proposals over the summer.

His request at this week’s parliamentary party meeting is seen as a response to the meeting of 29 party members when he was out of the country last week, at which stinging criticism of the leadership was voiced.

At the meeting, Mr Martin said the Government will last the full term and the outcome of the vote of confidence yesterday was important to demonstrate their majority with a gap of 19.

He said the margin of victory reaffirmed the stability of the government.

Mr Martin said a full term provides a timeframe to properly deliver and follow through on policies and initiatives.

Micheál Martin said the margin of victory in yesterday's confidence vote reaffirmed the stability of the government. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“We are in a strong economic position to deliver a cost of living package for families across the country this September,” he said.

The Sinn Féin motion exposed their shallowness with billions and billions of promises and no policy depth on delivery, he said.

“Collapsing the Dáil and a short-term populist approach will not deliver in the national interest.

"As a party, we have taken on the challenges of housing and health to make a difference,” the private meeting heard.

This government by any objective yardstick has been focused and competent in our focus on delivery. We have met the unprecedented challenges of Covid and the war in Ukraine head-on, the Taoiseach said.