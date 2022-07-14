New EU rules could make it easier for cancer survivors to secure a mortgage

The process of obtaining a mortgage for those who have or have had serious illnesses such as cancer could be easier if new EU rules are approved.

A move towards a continent-wide right to be forgotten moved a step closer when a European Parliament Committee adopted Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune’s proposals to include the provision in the EU's major Consumer Credit Directive.

Research from the Irish Cancer Society found that many people affected by cancer are being refused insurance, mortgage protection cover, and other financial products because of their medical history.

The research, published in February, found that nearly a quarter of respondents who are affected or have a partner affected by cancer said they could not even get a quote for a range of financial products and services due to a diagnosis at some point in their lives. Almost half felt that insurers were difficult to deal with.

This group was over three times more likely to have difficulty purchasing insurance than the general population and over twice as likely to experience problems in getting a mortgage.

'Big win for cancer survivors'

Ms Clune said that the move was "a big win for the many cancer survivors who are facing unjust financial penalties, years after their treatment has come to an end".

France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands already have ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ laws meaning former cancer patients don’t have to disclose their previous diagnosis when, for instance, applying for a mortgage 10 years after the end of their treatment.

The Irish Cancer Society's proposal here would mean that people who finished cancer treatment no longer have to declare their cancer diagnosis five years after they have recovered when seeking access to financial products or services.

"The Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee has confirmed it agrees that these ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ rules should apply to all member states including Ireland," Ms Clune said.

"Now that they have been adopted the ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ provisions will be part of the Consumer Credit Directive trialogue negotiations between the European Parliament, Council and Commission."

The Irish Cancer Society has previously said that the illness has impacted the ability of people to keep their homes following a diagnosis.