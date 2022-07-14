Athletics Ireland strips Rob Heffernan-trained Perseus Karlstorm of his title

Athletics Ireland has stripped the Rob Heffernan-trained winner of last month’s Irish National race-walking championships of his title.

The decision follows an investigation into the eligibility of Perseus Karlstrom to win a medal in the men’s 10km track race. The Swede won it with the fifth-fastest ever recorded time for such a race.

The race-walker came first with a time - that was also a Swedish national record - of 37 minutes, 57 seconds. Callum Wilkinson, from the UK, came second, while third place went to David Kenny, the first Irishman to cross the finish line.

While all three men are trained by Mr Heffernan, both Mr Karlstrom and Mr Wilkinson are members of Togher Athletics Club, of which he is also a member. Mr Kenny, 23, is a member of Farranfore Maine Valley, in Cork.

The eligibility of both Mr Karlstrom and Mr Wilkinson to be awarded medals was questioned by the father and trainer of the man who came fourth, Oisin Lane.

Michael Lane is understood to have believed that while nothing can stop the two men taking part as “guests”, he questioned their eligibility to win medals in national championships.

As a result of his questions, Athletics Ireland launched an investigation, for which Wilkinson is understood to have provided the necessary documentation to prove medal-winning eligibility status.

Athletics Ireland told the Irish Examiner: “Following a meeting of the Athletics Ireland Competition Committee this week, Perseus Karlstorm has been disqualified from the National Senior Track & Field Championship Men’s 10,000m Walk.

“Perseus has subsequently been deemed ineligible to compete in the Championship as he had not met the six-month residency required to enter and the Championships are closed to guests.

“The committee considered all documentation regarding this matter and notes the difficulties for many international athletes to prove their residency in Ireland due to international travel, camps and competition.

“All competitors from the event will be advised and medals re-allocated accordingly.” Everybody else will move up a place, making Mr Wilkinson the new national champion.

Oisin Lane, who is a member of Mullingar Harriers, now moves up to third place behind Mr Kenny.

Mr Heffernan, who is married to 400m Olympian Marian Heffernan and whose son Cathal Heffernan plays football for AC Milan Under 19 squad and is captain of the Republic of Ireland under-17 national squad, was unavailable to comment.

It is understood he is on his way to the US for the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22.

Among events from tomorrow, will be race walks in which both Mr Karlstorm and Mr Kenny are due to compete.

