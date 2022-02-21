Rob Heffernan keen to play down hype around Cathal's AC Milan move 

Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Rob Heffernan insists he has no grand expectations about what his son Cathal’s loan spell at AC Milan will lead to.

The 16-year-old centre-back earlier this month started his five-month residency in the Serie A’s Academy and has already faced their first-team in a training match.

Heffernan travelled with no guarantees, only a buy option held by the Italians if they decide to offer a permanent contract.

His parents, Olympians Rob and Marian, are well versed in the journey to sporting stardom and are urging caution when it comes to hyping up their son.

Happiness is the ultimate objective, even if that means the Ireland U16 captain returning to his home club Cork City at the end of what is essentially a trial period.

“People get obsessed with the allure of bells and whistles in football,” said Rob.

“People go on with ‘will Cathal make it?’ Some get carried away because AC Milan is such a big club.

“But if he gives up in the morning, he’s done loads and done great. If it doesn’t work out, something else will open up.

“My attitude is that I’d pay for a young fella to go into the environment he’s in.

“If you’re playing football for two and a half hours per day, six days per week, it’s going to help your development.

“It’s a loan and it could turn out to be anything. He could end up coming but home it’s all positive.

“Marian and I are not looking at six months or a year down the road.

“The most important thing as a sportsperson is willingness to work to get better and to see where that takes you.

“If it takes you back to Cork City and you’re happy at that level, so be it. If you become AC Milan’s centre-back, that’s it.

“We don’t even wreck his head by talking about football too much, preferring to chat about normal things.” 

That the Italian football culture leans heavily on fitness suits Cathal down to the ground.

“He came first in all of the runs in the U18s and second in the U17 the other day,” Rob explained about the fitness tests.

“He has the advantage of living that life with us as a kid, coming away training in camps, stuck up in mountains and caves.

“The football life is way easier and more glamorous than an athlete’s training camp at altitude. He loves it.” 

Rob Heffernan was speaking at the launch of the Healthy Football League, which starts on February 28. Search 'Healthy Football League' in the app store or log onto www.healthyfootballleague.com.

