Residential property prices jump by 14.4%

Residential property prices jumped 14.4% nationally in the 12 months to May this year, with prices soaring by over 20% in some parts of the country.
Prices outside Dublin rose by 16.6% during that time while prices in Dublin rose by 11.7%, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures.
The south-east saw the biggest home price hike at 21.5%, while at the other end of the scale, the mid-west saw an 11.4% rise. Houses in the south-west saw an 18% price rise.
In Dublin, house prices increased by 11.9% and apartment prices were up by 11.3%.
Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 16.8% and apartment prices rose by 14%.
In May, 3,731 home purchases by households at market prices were filed with Revenue, an increase of 16.3% compared to the 3,207 purchases in May 2021.
The median price of a home purchased in the 12 months to May 2022 was €290,000 The lowest median price for a house was €138,000 in Longford, while the highest median price was €601,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.
In the year to May, the Eircode area with the highest median price for a home was A94 Blackrock (€720,000). The five most expensive Eircode areas by median price were in Dublin.
Outside of Dublin, the most expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months was A63 Greystones, with a median price of €500,000. The second most expensive Eircode area was A98 Bray, where the median price was €430,250. The third most expensive was P17 Kinsale, which had a median price of €400,000.
The least expensive Eircode areas over the last 12 months were F45 Castlerea and F35 Ballyhaunis, with a median price of €120,000.
Overall, the national index is 1.1% lower than its highest level in 2007. Dublin residential property prices are 9.3% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 2.3% lower than their May 2007 peak.
Property prices nationally have increased by 120.5% from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 124.7% from their February 2012 low, while residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland are 124.9% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.
“Residential property prices rose by 14.4% in the 12 months to May 2022, marginally down from 14.5% in the year to April 2022," said statistician Viacheslav Voronovich.
Trevor Grant, chairperson, Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors, said: “The constant wave of house price increases is weighing heavily on house-hunters.
"On the ground, brokers throughout the country are reporting that they are still incredibly busy as people move to secure homes before costs rise even further."