Limerick Gardaí seize drugs worth €50,000 and make arrest

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 12:00
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí have arrested one man in his 30's following the seizure of drugs worth €50,000, and over €3000 in cash. 

The drugs were found during a planned search of a house in Limerick on Friday. 

Quantities of Cannabis, cocaine and cannabis resin were seized, along with €3,300 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. 

A Gardaí spokesperson said: "As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Limerick, Gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drug Unit and members of the Armed Support Unit carried out a planned search of a residential property in the Kileely area of Limerick."

"During searches Gardaí seized quantities of cannabis, cocaine and cannabis resin worth in excess of €50,000 (analysis pending). A sum of cash totalling €3,300 was also seized along with other drug preparation paraphernalia.

"A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

"All of the drugs seized will be sent to FSI for analysis," they added. 

