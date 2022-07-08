Funding plan for third-level education is a 'huge disappointment', says USI

A new report on the funding of third-level education is “not what students need” and doesn’t go far enough in reducing costs, according to a student group.

The report, which has been broadly welcomed by industry stakeholders, made sweeping recommendations for the development of Technological Universities (TUs) and increased State supports in the sector, which has been underfunded since the last recession.

The Oireachtas joint committee published a report on the future funding of the sector on Wednesday, signalling an increase in exchequer funding, reprioritisation of Technological Universities (TUs) and a review of the SUSI grant system.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) said it was a “huge disappointment” not to see a commitment to a fully publicly funded higher education system, but it was a “step in the right direction”.

The report recommends less reliance on private funding for the sector, something student activists have campaigned for in recent years. But for Beth O’Reilly, president of USI, it is “very late”.

“There isn’t a strong enough commitment to reducing the student contribution charge,” they said, and called for an end to the student contribution charge of €3,000 per year.

"Not only do we have the highest fees in the EU, but the cost of attending third-level education in Ireland is the biggest barrier to entering into higher education:

Now it’s getting to the point where to complete a four-year degree including cost of living can cost €50,000.

The student group was “really happy” to see a commitment to a reform of the SUSI grant system.

“Especially with the rising cost of living, we haven’t really seen SUSI being tied to inflation in any way. As a result, students are really being left behind as the cost of living rises,” they said.

The report “point’s very strongly towards the potential of the Technological Universities and the need to invest in [them],” said Dr Joseph Ryan, chief executive of the Technological Higher Education Association (Thea).

“I think there is a real determination to ensure that significant changes are made.”

The recommendation of an increase in the borrowing capacity of TUs for student accommodation was welcomed by Mr Ryan.

“I think there’s a realisation that disaggregating student accommodation from general accommodation could be helpful because students are going to find it very difficult to find economic housing over the next year.”

“The detail will have to be worked through, and there will be challenges in that,” he said. “So we’re going to have a lot of interesting discussions over the coming couple years.”

Among the report’s recommendations are:

An increase in funding for TUs by mid-2023;

A move towards a European model where third-level education is viewed as a State asset and funded primarily by the exchequer:

An examination of precarious employment conditions in the sector:

An increase in the borrowing capacity of TUs to fund student housing, infrastructure and research;

A review of the SUSI grant system and a reform by the end of 2022 which should take into account the increasing cost of living;

An emergency task force on student accommodation should be established;

All higher education institutions should become colleges of sanctuary and welcome refugees seeking refuge in Ireland.