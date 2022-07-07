Former CMO Dr Tony Holohan to take up role at UCD

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan is taking up a new role in UCD.

He is set to become an Adjunct Full Professor of Public Health at the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences.

Dr Holohan, who was the face of Ireland's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will not be paid as the role is not a salaried position.

UCD said it welcomes Dr Holohan as someone of a "very high calibre" with experience in public health.

Dr Holohan officially resigned as CMO on July 1.

In March, he said he would be stepping down as CMO and taking up a position at Trinity College Dublin.

Following controversy over the Department of Health funding his open-ended secondment, he announced he would no longer take up that position.

Last month, Professor Breda Smyth was announced as Dr Holohan's replacement, as interim CMO.

Dr Holohan graduated from UCD in 1991 after studying medicine and he went on to specialise in public health. He was appointed deputy CMO at the Department of Health and Children in 2001 and took up the role of CMO in 2008.