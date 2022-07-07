Former CMO Dr Tony Holohan to take up role at UCD

Former CMO Dr Tony Holohan to take up role at UCD

Dr Tony Holohan officially resigned as Chief Medical Officer on July 1. File picture Paddy Cummins /Collins Dublin

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 10:14
Michelle McGlynn

Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan is taking up a new role in UCD.

He is set to become an Adjunct Full Professor of Public Health at the College of Health and Agricultural Sciences.

Dr Holohan, who was the face of Ireland's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will not be paid as the role is not a salaried position.

UCD said it welcomes Dr Holohan as someone of a "very high calibre" with experience in public health.

Dr Holohan officially resigned as CMO on July 1.

In March, he said he would be stepping down as CMO and taking up a position at Trinity College Dublin.

Following controversy over the Department of Health funding his open-ended secondment, he announced he would no longer take up that position.

Last month, Professor Breda Smyth was announced as Dr Holohan's replacement, as interim CMO.

Dr Holohan graduated from UCD in 1991 after studying medicine and he went on to specialise in public health. He was appointed deputy CMO at the Department of Health and Children in 2001 and took up the role of CMO in 2008. 

Read More

Prof Jack Lambert: 'Brain fog' the most persistent symptom of long Covid

More in this section

Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine Zelenskyy pays tribute to Irish support for Ukraine in meeting with Taoiseach
SIPTU community sector strike Community workers strike over pay outside Social Protection offices
Prime Minister's Questions Ireland will work closely with whoever is leading Britain, says Varadkar
#COVID-19Person: Tony Holohan
<p>Eir said they are making these changes considering their “significant and continued investment in our fibre and mobile network and the rising cost of inflation.” </p>

Eir up prices with a further hike to come in April

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices