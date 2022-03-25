Tony Holohan to step down as Chief Medical Officer after 21 years

The Chief Medical Officer is set to step down from the role he has held for 21 years.

The announcement comes weeks after the decision was taken to wrap up the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Dr Tony Holohan guided the country through the Covid-19 pandemic in his role as CMO and is now set to take on a new position at Trinity College Dublin.

Dr Holohan has been appointed Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership at the university. He will take up the role on July 1.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly led tributes to the outgoing CMO saying that Dr Holohan has made a significant and lasting impact on health in Ireland.

"Throughout his time as CMO, Tony has used his public health leadership ability, alongside his many other skills and insights, to inform and influence decisions at the highest level in order to protect public health," said Mr Donnelly.

He said the advice provided by Dr Holohan during the pandemic was invaluable and commended the CMO's "unwavering dedication to protecting the health of the people of Ireland".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked Dr Holohan for his "outstanding service to the Irish people".

"Your dedication and steadfast advice was crucial to Ireland's response, and saved lives," Mr Martin said.

"His steadfast assured advice, and willingness to communicate over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic undoubtedly helped saved lives, and kept Ireland safe during an exceptionally challenging two years."

The Taoiseach said that Dr Holohan's calm and personable nature provided the country with the assurance needed throughout the pandemic.

Dr Holohan praised the work of his colleagues and said it was a great privilege to serve as Chief Medical Officer.

The past two years provided extreme challenges to public health, both in Ireland and around the globe, he said.

"During this time, I have witnessed the dedication of colleagues to protecting the health and wellbeing of people across Ireland."

As he looks forward to beginning a new chapter of his career, Dr Holohan gave the public a last bit of advice.

Now more than ever, a strong focus on public health protection and preparedness for health emergencies is required.

"I will seek to use this opportunity to deepen relationships and collaborations including with other universities and agencies, with the WHO and the various agencies of the EU.

"So much has happened in public health in recent years – together we have much to learn and much to gain."