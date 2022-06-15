Professor Breda Smyth named as interim CMO replacing Dr Tony Holohan

Professor Breda Smyth has been confirmed as the interim Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, Stephen Donnelly has announced.

The Health Minister said Prof Smyth will take up the role from July 4, pending the completion of the competition to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Dr Tony Holohan is stepping down from the position after 14 years on July 1. Prior to this, he served as deputy chief medical officer for seven years.

On announcing his retirement in March, he praised the work of his colleagues and said it was a great privilege to serve as chief medical officer.

Prof Smyth is currently Professor for Public Health Medicine in NUI Galway and Consultant in Public Health in HSE West with extensive clinical experience and has specialised in public health for the last 16 years.

Prof Smyth contributed significantly to the country's Covid-19 response having been a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Rapid Testing Expert Advisory Group. She was also a founding member of the COVID-19 - Irish Epidemiology Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG).

Prof Smyth says she is "excited" to begin her new role to "build on the considerable work done, both before and during Covid-19, to promote and protect public health and the health and wellbeing of the population of Ireland.

“The pandemic has placed a spotlight on public health, and I look forward to the opportunity to advance the public health agenda through important, cross-government initiatives like Healthy Ireland and Sláintecare to improve the health and wellbeing of the entire population including marginalised groups and continuing to address inequities in health.”

Prof Smyth is being seconded to the Department on a short-term basis.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr Donnelly said while the open competition for the permanent filling of the CMO role has commenced, the health minister is conscious of the need to have in place "the required leadership at all times to continue to monitor and combat Covid-19 and other public health threats."

“Prof Smyth brings this considerable experience, excellent leadership ability and extensive public health skillset to the role and I very much look forward to working with her," he said.

An open competition for the permanent position of Chief Medical Officer has been advertised on www.publicjobs.ie.

