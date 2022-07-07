Eir up prices with a further hike to come in April

Eir has announced a further price hike for mobile, TV and broadband customers as monthly charges on all plans will increase by €5 from August.

However, prices could go up significantly next April, and every April following, as the network announced that they will introduce increases according to the annual Consumer Price Index rate published every January.

The monthly price "will increase by the annual Consumer Price Index rate published in January of that year plus an additional 3%."

Eir said they are making these changes considering their “significant and continued investment in our fibre and mobile network and the rising cost of inflation.”

Daragh Cassidy, the head of communications at service switching provider Bonkers.ie, said that Eir’s announcement is “disappointing” considering the sizeable price increases they have brought in recently and that he believes that the network is following the example of other major players as there is “an element of price signalling going on in the market”.

“Vodafone and Three also recently announced an increase to prices, so many will have predicted that Eir were due to follow suit," he said.

“The real shock for customers is going to come in April when Eir will once again increase their prices in line with the rate of inflation. That increase is now going to happen year on year, so there is no telling how expensive people’s plans will become over the next five years."

Mr Cassidy said that the move is particularly concerning for people living in rural areas, who may not have other network options, but he stated that where people can look to other providers, “now is the time to do so”.

'Walk away'

“The good news here is if there is a better deal for you out there, if you have a contract with Eir that doesn’t allow for them to increase their price, you can just walk away without having to buy yourself out of the contract, as they will have broken it by putting up your monthly charges.

“It is also a good idea to sit down and look at what you are paying for. There are different plans out there but on some of the bigger packages, it may be that you are paying for TV channels you don’t watch, or a broadband speed that you don’t need depending on how many people are living in your household.

“In some cases, people are actually paying for a speed that they cannot access because of where they live or the equipment that they have,” Mr Cassidy added.

In a statement issued to customers, Eir said: “ We value your loyalty and hope that you will continue to enjoy your Eir service."

The company said customers can cancel their service without penalty by calling them on 1800 303 592 before August 8.