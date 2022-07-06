Zelenskyy pays tribute to Irish support for Ukraine in meeting with Taoiseach

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Irish people for their support as he met with the Taoiseach in Kyiv.

Micheál Martin was taken on a tour of the remains of the town of Bucha on Thursday, where Russian shelling had devastated the country, before he met with the Ukrainian president this afternoon.

Mr Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for the visas administered to people fleeing war as a “gesture to our people, while you fully appreciate the threats by Russian aggression against Ukraine and the democratic world”.

“This joint response to the energy crisis and food crisis and sanctions on Russia, Ukraine appreciates everything Ireland has done,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

He told Mr Martin of the humanitarian needs in Ukraine, and said: “I am thankful for his understanding and Ireland’s adaption of the resolution of war crimes on Russian occupiers as genocide against Ukrainian people, defending international order and law and punity for Russian war criminals.

“We agreed with the (Irish) prime minister to work hand in hand along this way to our admission to EU, and we count on your political support and experience which will be very valuable for this.”

Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is very grateful to Ireland for its interest in the country’s reconstruction after the war.

Earlier today, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said a 'Marshall Plan' type of response is needed to cover Ukraine's reconstruction, and said countries could "adopt" parts of the war-torn nation to help with the rebuild.

Mr Zelenskyy said: “We have to focus on recovery plan to help people to come back home and people can come back to school, that people have place to stay to stay in Ukraine and a community to come back to, that’s what matters.

Mr Zelenskyy said Ireland and Ukraine had turned a new page.

“Starting from invasion, we have turned a new page from Ukraine and Ireland and that atmosphere is very powerful and energetic and very a warm and all our society supports you.”

Micheál Martin said decided quickly to offer protection to Ukrainians coming to Ireland and the Government has never put a limit on that and “it is challenging, but we are in a war and it is our moral obligation to respond”.

He said the sights he saw of the terror and trauma children experienced, there is no choice for Ireland but to do the right thing in a time of barbaric inhumanity.

We will do everything we can to facilitate people to come to Ireland.

“We haven’t got into numbers on how many more, but we keep finding new accommodation, and it is slowing down.”

Mr Martin said in his speech he was there “to express Ireland's solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine”.

“We admire you and we are with you. Russia's brutal war against this beautiful democratic country is a gross violation of international law. It is an affront to everything that Ireland stands for, it cannot and it will not be allowed to stand, “ the Taoiseach said.

“The use of terror against and the deliberate targeting of civilian populations are war crimes, those responsible those kinds of these actions and those directing them will be held fully accountable, and there will be no hiding places.

“I've always made clear from the outset, our strong view that Ukraine belongs to the European Union. The values that people are fighting and dying for today are European values, our values.”

The Taoiseach said Irish people have been enormously moved by the suffering of the people of Ukraine.

“Every Irish town and city is a sea of yellow and blue. We have welcomed almost 40,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war.

“They are welcome to stay in Ireland for as long as they need to.

Our home is your home, but we do know that they want to come home and you want them back as quickly as possible also, and we will work with you in terms of reconstruction.

“I'm here today to say to you president and to the people of Ukraine, that you have spoken and the world is listening. You are being heard.

“A war intended to crush and fragment people has instead made you stronger, more united, more convinced of your identity and place in the world.

“Your language, your culture, your European vocation. The world has been humbled by the strength and resilience of the people of Ukraine.”