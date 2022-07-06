Interim CMO's report warns of increase in levels of Covid transmission

A report from the interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) suggests that levels of Covid-19 transmission have increased.

In recent weeks, the number of cases detected and reported has increased, as has the number of hospitalised cases and the number in intensive care.

Despite this, interim CMO, Professor Breda Smyth, has said there is no indication for any change in public health advice.

However, people are urged to avail of vaccines where eligible, those who have symptoms or who have tested positive should isolate, and mask-wearing is advised on public transport and in healthcare settings.

In the past week, there has been a 36% increase in PCR-confirmed Covid-19 cases and a 21% increase in reported positive antigen tests.

In the seven days to June 29, there were 13,584 PCR cases reported and 17,640 positive antigen test results were reported.

The current 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 currently stands at 495, up 26% on the previous week. These incidence rates use the PCR data and so are likely to be underestimates.

There have been 7,499 Covid-related deaths in Ireland as of June 29.

According to data up until midnight June 28, there were 44 Covid-related deaths notified that occurred in June, 108 in May, 336 in April and 320 in March.

As of 8am on Wednesday morning, there were 812 confirmed Covid cases in hospital. There have been 134 new confirmed cases in hospital in the last 24 hours.

Of those confirmed hospital cases, 32 are in intensive care, with eight new admissions to critical care in the last day. Of those in ICU, 11 have been invasively ventilated.

According to the latest report, there have been 112 new Covid-19 hospitalisations per day in the week to July 1.

Of the hospitalised cases, over half were classed as being hospitalised for Covid-19, while the remainder are asymptomatic and potentially infectious.

The latest HSE data shows over three-quarters of hospitalised Covid patients are over the age of 65, while 36% had not completed their primary vaccination course.

Widespread wave

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said an increase in case rates among those over the age of 65 signals the beginning of a widespread wave driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants.

However, early indicators are that the growth rate is substantially lower than the BA.2 variant, which was prevalent in Ireland back in April.

The interim CMO's report cites a significant number of cases of hospital acquired infection.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) previously said the rate of rising infections in hospitals was extremely worrying.

INMO president Karen McGowan asked for the reintroduction of immediate Covid screening upon arrival of patients to emergency departments, strengthening advice around mask-wearing, a second booster for healthcare workers and improved ventilation in healthcare settings.

Of the 96 Covid outbreaks reported between June 19 and 25, 91 were in healthcare settings, including 23 in nursing homes, 24 in hospitals and 30 in residential institution settings.

The report notes the Covid-19 burden on acute hospital care has increased considerably over recent weeks.

"If the recent rising trend in hospitalised cases continues, we are likely to see increased pressure on the hospital system over the coming weeks.

"This will further reduce hospital capacity to admit patients for scheduled and unscheduled care."

The BA.5 Omicron sub-variant has become the dominant strain in many EU countries — including France, Germany, Portugal and Spain — and it will likely become the dominant variant in the UK.

In Ireland, data suggests that 87% of Covid cases are likely to be BA.4 and/or BA.5.

BA.5 represents the largest proportion of cases in recent weeks.