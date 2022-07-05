Illegal fishing a 'real danger' for Ireland's freshwater stock amid biodiversity crisis

There were more than 100 prosecutions taken for illegal fishing activity in last year, as Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) warned that Ireland’s freshwater fish are in “real danger” from such crimes.

The state agency tasked with protecting and conserving freshwater fish and habitats said that it carried out an extra 3,000 patrols in 2021, bringing its total to 36,379 for the year, during which they issued 293 fines and 715 cautions under fisheries legislation.

It seized 1,261 illegal fishing items, which included 14 kilometres of illegal nets, and the IFI said that it is now in the peak months for illegal nets to be seized, which coincides with peak salmon runs as they enter rivers and start to move upstream during the summer months.

Under fishing laws, the only legal way to catch freshwater fish is by rod or line. A licence is required, along with tags and a separate fishing permit, in order to fish for salmon and sea trout.

Wild Atlantic salmon is consistently the most “poached” fish in the country, and the agency is concerned at the high levels of illegal fishing activity in the country.

IFI chief executive Francis O’Donnell said:

We’re in the middle of a biodiversity crisis and Ireland’s freshwater fish are in real danger from illegal fishing activity.

“To combat this, IFI has increased the number of enforcement patrols in the last year, boosted by our new Mobile Support Unit and Delta sea-going fleet.”

This mobile support unit began patrols in June of last year, with the task of supporting protection and enforcement along rivers, lakes and coastlines where the threat of illegal fishing is deemed high. The Delta fleet patrols coastlines and has trained 40 fisheries officers as coxswains to be deployed on more night-time patrols.

Overall, patrols increased by 10% on the same period last year. The vast majority of these (33,409) were vehicle and food patrols along riverbanks, rivers, lakes and coastlines. There were a further 1,564 patrols by bicycle, 797 by boat and 161 by kayak.

Unmanned drone patrols, which IFI credit with helping it detect more illegal activity during the pandemic, were undertaken 406 times last year. A further 33 patrols were taken on personal watercraft, five patrols by quad and four by the Irish Air Corps.

'Anonymous disclosure'

Separately, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan recently confirmed he had initiated a review related to the removal of members of the board at IFI.

Mr Ryan has said his department has been informed by IFI of an independent investigation which is being carried out related to a number of matters which were the subject of “anonymous disclosures earlier this year and that a member of staff has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation”.

Mr Ryan said there was “no link” between the review he had initiated and this other investigation.