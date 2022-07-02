Burglars scanning social media for airport photos, Gardaí warn

Burglars scanning social media for airport photos, Gardaí warn

The warning comes amid a constant stream of photographs from passengers at Dublin Airport documenting queues and delays. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sat, 02 Jul, 2022 - 15:40
Cormac O’Keefe, Security Correspondent

Gardaí are reminding people not to share photographs and details online about their holiday in case their homes are targeted by burglars while they are away.

The warning comes amid a constant stream of photographs from passengers at Dublin Airport documenting queues and delays as they are about to head off abroad.

The Garda Press Office has just posted a series of messages reminding people of advice in relation to holidays.

“Many of you will be going on holiday in the coming weeks,” it said. 

“If you are heading away and your home is going to be unoccupied — we are asking you to also be mindful of what you share online as your travel plans could be shared with unscrupulous people.”

Gardaí advise people to avoid posting about upcoming travel plans, photos or updates while still away.

“Respect other people’s privacy, don't tag others while you and they are on holiday,” it said. “Consider turning off the location sharing setting on your camera and phone apps.” 

 Gardaí are further advising people to read more on the Garda website.

Read More

Thousands of passengers affected as Aer Lingus cancels 16 flights

More in this section

Thousands of passengers affected as Aer Lingus cancels 16 flights Thousands of passengers affected as Aer Lingus cancels 16 flights
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session 'I was raped' - Ireland manager Vera Pauw alleges rape and sexual assaults as a young player
Confusion over buses spoils Elton gig for some concert-goers Confusion over buses spoils Elton gig for some concert-goers
<p>Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw</p>

Vera Pauw's experience shows barriers to disclosing sexual violence are 'still huge' 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices