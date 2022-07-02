Burglars scanning social media for airport photos, Gardaí warn

Gardaí are reminding people not to share photographs and details online about their holiday in case their homes are targeted by burglars while they are away.
The warning comes amid a constant stream of photographs from passengers at Dublin Airport documenting queues and delays as they are about to head off abroad.
The Garda Press Office has just posted a series of messages reminding people of advice in relation to holidays.
“Many of you will be going on holiday in the coming weeks,” it said.
“If you are heading away and your home is going to be unoccupied — we are asking you to also be mindful of what you share online as your travel plans could be shared with unscrupulous people.”
Gardaí advise people to avoid posting about upcoming travel plans, photos or updates while still away.
“Respect other people’s privacy, don't tag others while you and they are on holiday,” it said. “Consider turning off the location sharing setting on your camera and phone apps.”
Gardaí are further advising people to read more on the Garda website.