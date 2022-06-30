Sinn Féin calls for €161m back-to-school funding package

Sinn Féin has called for radical measures to help with back-to-school costs, citing one Cork mother who faces a €1,700 bill for her child.

The party's education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says rising fuel, food, rent, and childcare costs are putting people under severe pressure, and there is an urgent need for radical proposals to ensure the families are supported to send children back to school.

A survey undertaken by the League of Credit Unions last year said 63% of parents find that covering the cost of school a very significant financial burden. A quarter of families get into debt covering costs, and 21% of families have debts of over €500.

The average cost of sending a child to primary school is €1,186, and it is €1,491 for a secondary school child.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said one of his constituents is facing back-to-school costs of €1,700, with over €500 of that from voluntary contributions alone, and the remainder in terms of books and uniforms.

She was very worried as to how she was going to meet that," he said.

"What we are proposing is putting in place a very significant package of €161m and that is a mixture of cash payments and proper funding of State services in legislation to ensure that the cost of uniform, reduced book costs, school transport fees, and voluntary contributions are eliminated, and the funding paid by the State."

The party is also seeking to extend the back-to-school allowance to new households, and to increase the rate payable for those already in receipt of the allowance.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the back-to-school grant will be available this year to help deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Other things will take effect for the budget in the autumn,” said Mr Varadkar.

School clothing and footwear allowance will be available for those who are eligible for it.

"We've increased the funding for that significantly in recent years."