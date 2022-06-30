Unions say talks will not resume unless Government makes 'improved' offer

Trade unions have warned that they will not return to the negotiating table until an improved offer is tabled by the Government.

They have also warned that the increased cost of living is putting members under substantial pressure, and said this must be reflected in any future talks.

Kevin Callinan, chairman of the Irish Congress of Trade Union’s (Ictu) public services committee (PSC), said that unions expected an improved offer from the Government following Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s comments on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme a week ago, but no such offer has been forthcoming.

Mr Varadkar had said that the Government was willing to re-engage in the collapsed talks, brokered by Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), and that they were prepared to make a “further offer”.

Mr Callinan said that, despite Mr Varadkar’s comments, he has received no indication that the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform was, in fact, willing to make an improved offer.

“The Government needs more time to reflect on its position,” he wrote in a letter to the WRC.

“As you are aware, the Government has offered an additional increase of just 2.5% for the [2021-2022] period of the current agreement, which is now under review with the assistance of the WRC.

This is clearly inadequate when inflation is likely to be at least 9% over that period.

“It, therefore, remains our position that this offer cannot credibly be put to ballots of low- and middle-income public servants who, in common with workers across the economy, are currently bearing the full brunt of large and sustained increases in the cost of home heating, fuel, food, housing, childcare, and many other essentials.”

Review clause

The talks between public-service unions and the Government began four months ago when the PSC triggered the Building Momentum Review clause in order to try to reach a new pay agreement for workers in light of the higher-than-expected increases in inflation over the last two years.

Two weeks ago, the Government made an offer that was rejected by the PSC, and the negotiations reached an impasse.

Mr Callinan stated that the PSC will not change its current position unless the Government is prepared to make an “improved offer” for 2020-2021.

“The PSC also agreed that its officers could not credibly reach an agreement about pay in 2023 before the current pay terms of Building Momentum have been properly reviewed and adequately improved,” said Mr Callinan.