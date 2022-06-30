Mica homeowners say they have been treated with "contempt" and cannot accept a proposed redress scheme unless significant changes are made.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has urged politicians, campaigners, and those living in homes impacted by defective blocks to give the scheme "a chance".

"I recognise homeowners' concerns and fears around the proposed enhanced scheme. They feel their trust has been let down before. I want to assure them here today that we are committed to making this scheme work and will continually strive to ensure it is improved where that is needed," Mr O'Brien told the Dáil.

However, homeowners say they will continue to fight unless the Government accept over 80 amendments to its redress scheme for houses impacted by defective blocks.

During a Dáil debate, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin read out a statement on behalf of representatives of the homeowners, across Donegal, Mayo, Clare, Limerick and Sligo, which said:

It is not just our houses that this is destroying, but our daily lives, our working lives, our family lives, our physical and mental wellbeing, the very fabric of our communities.

After 10 years of campaigning, the homeowners had hoped for a "workable scheme that would enable the thousands of homeowners across 13 counties to move forward with their lives".

"Instead, what was delivered over 60 pages was contempt for us homeowners, in the same week the Housing Committee heard quarries are still producing defective materials.

"How can we trust a system which is not fit for purpose failing in its responsibility to protect victims, citizens, and taxpayers?"

The statement added: "Minister, let us be clear, so our words are not misunderstood. If this bill is not amended, we, the homeowners, will not support it. We will continue our campaign and protests until it is amended, until it is fit for purpose."

More time

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh also called on the minister to "bring a bit of common sense" to the issue.

Members of the opposition said more time next week must be allocated to debate the amendments, with some suggesting they would be prepared to sit later in the summer if needed.

There was strong opposition at a meeting of the Business Committee to the proposal that all remaining stages of the Bill be heard over two hours in the Dáil next Wednesday.

One member said many on the committee believe it would be "irresponsible to ram through such legislation that involves billions of euro of taxpayers funds".

A suggestion was made that the Housing Committee fully scrutinise the amendments over nine hours next week.