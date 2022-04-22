Irish Examiner view: Mica misery affects people all around the country

Yesterday, it was revealed that an unpublished report on the enhanced defective concrete block scheme by engineering experts predicted similar issues in several other counties. The presence of mica in concrete blocks in Mayo and Donegal caused them to crumble, and it appears homeowners in those two counties are not the only ones in despair.
The Department of Housing is already in talks with local authorities in Clare, Tipperary, Sligo, and Limerick to extend the scheme. It now appears it will have to be widened further to cope with growing numbers of complainants countrywide.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is now planning to write to local authorities countrywide to try to get a handle on the extent of the problem. Private homeowners who have had their buildings tested are increasingly finding mica-linked defects.
With €2.2bn already set aside to rebuild and remediate houses affected by mica, it now looks like the Government might be looking at a much bigger hole in exchequer funds.