Irish Examiner view: Mica misery affects people all around the country

If the Government thought proposed legislation to provide grants to homeowners in Mayo and Donegal affected by mica would bring a welcome end to the controversy, its hopes might have been a little on the optimistic side.

Yesterday, it was revealed that an unpublished report on the enhanced defective concrete block scheme by engineering experts predicted similar issues in several other counties. The presence of mica in concrete blocks in Mayo and Donegal caused them to crumble, and it appears homeowners in those two counties are not the only ones in despair.