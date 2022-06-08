Legislation to approve €2bn Mica redress scheme to go before Cabinet

Legislation to approve the €2bn enhanced redress scheme for Mica affected homes will go to Cabinet for approval next Tuesday.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he wants the legislation “passed urgently” but said the level of support being extended to the homeowners is “unprecedented”.

“We've spent an incredible amount of time and effort in improving the existing scheme. And I'll be bringing a memo to the cabinet imminently in that regard, which will highlight a number of the very significant changes.

"This is an intervention in the markets to help people and it's an intervention that goes beyond any comparison with anything that's ever been done before,” he said.

He said the residents have engaged very constructively with him and his officials.

“I've listened to residents, I've met them my own team has met them. We meet them on at least a weekly basis, if not, in some instances a day a daily basis that is my own officials at a senior level,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said he wants the legislation passed as quickly as possible.

“We would need to get this legislation passed urgently. The existing scheme that was brought forward in early 2020 was not set up on a legislative basis. It was settled by regulation.

"And that's not a robust way to have a scheme where there's going to be well over €2bn worth of Exchequer funding and to be able to help people bring their lives back,” he said.