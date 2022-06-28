Students heading for Dublin need a budget of €13k

Students planning to move away from home for the upcoming academic year should budget at least €13,305 if they’re moving to Dublin, but staying at home might save them about €7,000.

That is according to TU Dublin, which has published a student cost-of-living guide, ahead of the CSO change of mind deadline this Friday.

Those living away from home for the academic year, will need at least €1,477 a month between rent, food, equipment and their student fees, according to the guide.

However, a student still living at home would require less than half of that to keep them going through college, as rent is the single highest expenditure for students heading into the next academic year.

Its cost-of-living guide factors in €636 on average for rent per month, along with €64 in utilities, €194 on food, €75 on social life and €333 on fees.

For those living at home, they should budget at least €6,159 for the academic year, according to the guide.

TU Dublin also advised students to be aware of other expenses that may come in such as motor costs, extra travel if their course requires a placement, social events, and repaying any loans.

Cost-saving tips

It also has cost-saving tips such as cycling rather than using public transport, claiming tax back and factoring in what kind of laptop is needed for a course before purchasing one.

The guide says: “Although it may be difficult for colleges to be specific, students should try and find out how many days per week they can expect to be on campus.

"As some colleges will be offering blended learning, students may only be on campus one or two days per week.

In that case, it may be cheaper to pay for a room on a nightly basis, rather than renting a place for a full week.

A survey conducted by the university also found that many students had said the pandemic had affected their mental health.

If a student requires counselling, it says they should avail of free services on campus.

It also has advice for the weekly shop, and urges students to keep an eye on their utilities and subscriptions and to make sure they shop around.

It says: “Find out when your local supermarket tends to reduce items and arrange to do your shopping around that time — this is often after 6pm.

"When looking for accommodation, check that you have access to a good freezer, so your bargains last longer.

"Please remember that if you’re struggling, please get in touch with the Financial Aid service in your college assistance."