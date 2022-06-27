Taoiseach: 'Disturbing' eye-gouging incident spoiled great quarter-final

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has condemned the eye-gouging incident in the All-Ireland football quarter-final, saying a great match had been marred by "shocking scenes".

The quarter-final had descended into chaos when a melee broke out after the sides finished level in normal time.

Armagh's Tiernan Kelly is in hot water with GAA headquarters after what appears to have been an eye-gouge on Galway star Damien Comer during that melee.

When asked about the incident, the Taoiseach said: "There is no room for that in any sport. When young people are watching their heroes on the football or soccer field, they don't need to see this type of behaviour. It was quite disturbing to see and quite concerning."

Sports Minister Catherine Martin also said she was "shocked" by the incident.

"It's absolutely appalling stuff. Families go to these games. It's not just about young children who grow up to participate in the sports, it's a family event.

"I know the five-year-old who was at that match, a first-time experience, they should have gone home remembering what amazing edge-of-the-seat stuff it was, instead they see sports players behaving like that. It's despicable."