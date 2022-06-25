Taoiseach leads tributes to Jim Fitzpatrick, long-time owner of The Irish News

The long-time owner of the Irish News newspaper, Jim Fitzpatrick, has died at the age of 93.

Mr Fitzpatrick, who also had significant property interests, played an active role in the Belfast-based paper for more than 50 years, assuming control of the title in the early 1980s.

His tenure at the helm of Northern Ireland's only nationalist daily coincided with some of the worst years of the Troubles.

A man of deep Catholic faith, Mr Fitzpatrick's staunch repudiation of the region's violent conflict often put him at odds with the republican movement, most notably in 1982 when he banned IRA references in death notices in the paper.

The father of eight, whose wife Alice died in 2013, was a regular fixture in the Irish News offices well into his 90s, retaining a keen interest in the family-run institution.

The paper's editor Noel Doran paid tribute to his legacy.

"Jim Fitzpatrick was a giant of the newspaper industry as well as a key figure in the search for peace and reconciliation in Ireland who also had significant roles in law, business and the arts.

"Although he maintained a low profile, he was a noted philanthropist who probably had the strongest personal faith of anyone I have ever met.

"He was completely dedicated to his family and to his staff at all levels in the Irish News, and serving as his editor for the last 24 years has been the greatest privilege of my career."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin expressed his "deep sadness and sympathy" at the passing of Mr Fitzpatrick. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Taoiseach Micheal Martin expressed his "deep sadness and sympathy" at the passing of Mr Fitzpatrick.

"I had the great privilege of knowing and interacting with Jim over many years. He was, in every respect, a true gentleman.

"In his decades-long stewardship of The Irish News, he was a profoundly important advocate for an end to violence in the North. His role in the earliest days of the embryonic peace process is not widely known, but it was crucial.

"In his support for and leadership of the Chamber of Commerce in Belfast, he brought together people from all backgrounds in common constructive cause and was an example of true civic leadership."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Fitzpatrick "was one of the giants of news in Ireland".

"During the most difficult periods of our recent past, Jim was fearlessly devoted to telling the stories of ordinary people who had suffered the most extraordinary loss and he did it without favour, even when it meant putting himself at odds with the men of violence. He was a man committed to the truth, to fairness and to peace on our island.

"Jim's passing feels like the end of an era for many of us, but it will be felt most acutely by his colleagues to whom he was unimpeachably loyal and of course his family, who he lived every day for and of whom he was unfailingly proud."

Dominic Fitzpatrick, managing director of The Irish News, paid tribute to his father on Saturday.

"As a family we were blessed with incredible parents," he said. "Dad was an inspiration to so many people. His desire to be involved in The Irish News was driven by a belief that society needed a newspaper that could stand for truth and justice, particularly at such a turbulent time in history.

"Under his direction the paper has been transformed into the success it is today. He spent much of his life helping in the search for peace in Ireland, working quietly but effectively in the background.

"He was involved in community work, continually trying to bring people together and improve society.

"Dad really cared about people. He loved his work and was still coming to the office until a few weeks ago."