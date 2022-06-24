Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Laois crash

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 22:51
Ann Murphy

One person has died in a road collision in Laois.

The person, whose details are as yet unknown, was travelling alone when their car collided with a wall on the Athy Road in Stradbally, Co. Laois at approximately 2.45pm.

The car subsequently caught fire.

“The body of the deceased was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise where a post-mortem will take place," a garda spokesman said.

"The Athy Road (R428) was closed this evening as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene. The road has since reopened.” 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the Athy Road (R428) or surrounding areas between 2.30pm and 3.15pm, have been requested to make the footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

