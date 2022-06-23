Students at 'clear disadvantage' in finding accommodation due to late Leaving Cert results

First-year admissions to college will be delayed and students will be at a disadvantage in finding accommodation due to the later issuing of Leaving Certificate results, universities have warned.

It comes as the State Examinations Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday that students will receive their results this year on Friday, September 2. A date has not yet been released for when the first round of CAO college offers will go to students. Leaving Certificate results are typically issued in mid-August with the first round of college offers issued a few days later.

Following the announcement, the Irish Universities Association (IUA) said its universities will do the utmost to deal with the later issuing of the results this year and ensure that first years are supported.

"However, as a number of universities resume teaching from September 5, it is clear that first-year admissions will be delayed, particularly those with second and third-round CAO offers," it said.

First-year students will be at a clear disadvantage on finding accommodation due to the delayed results.

“It is imperative that the minister and Government plan now for earlier Leaving Cert exams and results, starting in 2023, so that students and their families have sufficient time to make what are life-changing choices and to avoid unnecessary stress on students," it said.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) has also warned that the later results date will have a negative impact on students.

There will be an incredibly tight timeline between results and the beginning of the academic year," said USI deputy president Megan O’Connor.

Some students will likely be faced with the impossible choice of beginning college at orientation with their classmates or waiting for an appeal to try and gain entry into a higher preference course.

Leaving Certificate examinations continued on Thursday with design and communications graphics and music.

Áine Balfe, music representative with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) said students would have been pleased with both papers.

In the listening paper, Mozart featured as the opening 25-mark question.

“As expected, the candidates were required to identify instruments playing, features of the music, and compare different excerpts of music," she said.

Sean-nós music was featured in the Irish music listening section and there was "great choice" in the Irish music essays, she added. The composition paper was also very doable for students, she said.

Liam Quinn, design and communications graphics representative with the ASTI, also said students would be happy with this year's paper.

It was a fair exam and the questions were quite topical, he added.

"The students who put the work and the time in would be happy enough, and the ordinary level paper was fair too," he said.