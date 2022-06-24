Population reaches highest level since Famine, census reveals

The country's population level is at its highest point since Famine times, but vacant properties remain a serious issue, Census 2022 has revealed.

There are now more than 5.1m people living in the country, a rise of 7.6% since Census 2016, with every county seeing an increase in population.

However, just one county — Kildare — saw a rise in its housing stock that kept pace with population growth, while the number of vacant dwellings, excluding holiday homes, now stands at 166,752, at a time of a national housing crisis.

Cormac Halpin, senior statistician in the Census Division, said the data did not capture how many of the vacant rental properties were short-term rentals, such as AirBnB.

Rory Hearn, assistant professor of social policy at Maynooth University, said that while Census 2022 showed there were 166,752 vacant properties, including 35,000 vacant rentals, the national property website, daft.ie, is currently listing just 810 properties to rent.

Vacant homes tax

"These properties should be brought into use immediately," he said, advocating a vacant homes tax with 'use-it-or-lose-it' fines.

Mike Allen, head of advocacy at Focus Ireland, said a system where property owners have to provide information as to why a property is vacant could help ease the housing burden, and he said the latest census data had to be "a spur" for action.

"It is a reminder of the scale of unexplained dereliction and vacancy in Ireland," he said, noting that Census 2022 was the second consecutive census in which the rate of population growth outstripped the rate of increase in the housing stock.

Mr Allen also said the census data did not include boarded-up or derelict properties, many of which were located in urban areas and while costly to renovate, would still prove cheaper than building new units on the edges of towns.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the news that the population is now at the highest recorded level in a census since 1841, and the fact that each county saw a rise in the number of people living there.

He said it also highlighted the need for ongoing investment in public services and infrastructure.

While the number of houses has increased, we clearly need to build more homes as quickly as we can, and the Housing for All plan will ramp up housing output further in the next few years.

There are still rumblings in the strained property market, with the author of the latest quarterly report by Myhome.ie and Davy Stockbrokers, Conall MacCoille, suggesting that one in five homebuyers with mortgage approval are currently failing to secure a property each year due to excess demand.

The report does indicate that cost-of-living concerns and rising interest rates are set to cool soaring demand for property in the second half of the year, with an increase in the number of available properties for sale on MyHome.ie in June, and more transactions and quicker sales in the first half of the year, but with rents climbing by 11.2% in the year to May, they are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

That chimes with the findings of another report, this time by Threshold, which showed that two thirds of people are renting because they cannot afford a home. The Generation Rent report also showed that just 14% of those surveyed are renting by choice, and that 54% of respondents said they expect they will still be renting in 2027, when the next census is scheduled to take place.

Almost two thirds of the respondents to the survey were aged 35 or older and Threshold CEO John Mark McCafferty said it was "essential that small-scale landlords are kept in the market", through measures including applying a lower tax rate on rental income generated from properties subject to long-term lease agreements for 10, 15, or more than 20 years.