Physics gets off to 'very nice start' in 'fair paper'

This year's physics exam got off to a "very nice start", while the amendments to this year’s accounting papers allowed a much greater focus on accuracy as Leaving Cert exams continued on Wednesday.

This year, the higher-level physics exam presented students with a “very fair paper”, according to John Connelly, subject representative with the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland.

Students were given a “very nice start”, with section A experimental questions, while single-topic questions predominated section B of the paper.

“The questions were very much in line with the present clear and concise Leaving Cert physics syllabus, with a good choice of questions here, two from five and four from nine in section B.”

Question 6, was "very fair” and required students to demonstrate “higher-order thinking and an understanding of the fundamental principles of physics.”

Questions 7, 8,9, and 10 on simple harmonic motion, semi-conductors, electricity, and radiation were also “very fair”, he said, adding the single-topic questions were a welcome feature of the paper given the challenges for schools over the last two years.

Q11 presented an excellent example of how physics can cross over into other disciplines, in this case, archaeology, in a question that asked students to apply their physics skills to a bronze age, “fluacht fiadh”.

Physics and chemistry, the subject which combines parts of both Leaving Cert physics and Leaving Cert chemistry, was also examined on Wednesday.

The higher-level paper this year struck a “good balance of calculations and theory”, according to Eve Prendergast, subject representative with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland.

“The student who covered all aspects of the topics, like total internal reflection in optics, will have done very well. It was a surprise to a question on the history of the periodic table and the name of the scientist.”

The calculations on momentum also “worked out very nicely”, she added. The ordinary-level paper had “nice simple language” which was great for students who have English as an additional language.

“Question 12 was a difficult combination and atomic theory was challenging asking about bonding.”

Accounting

This year's accounting exam was both manageable and accessible, according to Patricia Hall, TUI subject representative.

"There was nothing terribly unusual in it, and any student that had prepared and practised well would have been well suited to it.”

With this year’s amendments, students had to tackle three questions, when in previous years they were required to answer four.

“Often, students are under very severe time pressure. They were able to think about things and make better decisions about how they would answer a question.”

Students have been waiting “for years” on a question about incomplete records. “It finally came up this year. I know a lot of mine were very happy with that question.”

The ordinary level was also very fair, she added. “There was nothing awkward put in that would have made it difficult for them. It was a good test of their knowledge.”