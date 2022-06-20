Temperatures to reach 22C during the week before big change this weekend

Ireland’s weather is set to improve gradually this week, with bright, sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the horizon.

However, things are set to take a turn again just before the weekend according to Met Eireann.

It comes as parts of Europe begin to recover from a blistering heatwave which saw temperatures reach above 40C in parts of Spain and France this weekend.

Meanwhile, the UK had their first heatwave of the year during the latter half of last week, with temperatures reaching over 30C in the early afternoon on Friday.

Today will be dry in most areas across the country with plenty of sunshine, as temperatures will peak at 22C in places such as Limerick and West Cork.

Grey skies or blue , Where's the sunshine as Owen McCarthy and his children Aoife and Darragh from Douglas , enjoy the warm but overcast skies at Fountainstown beach in County Cork last week.

Cloud cover will increase tonight with drizzle spreading across the country overnight, giving way to a cloudy and damp Tuesday morning.

“Through the afternoon and evening, some bright or sunny intervals will develop and perhaps a few light showers,” said the forecaster.

Temperatures will vary from the mid to late-teens on Tuesday, dropping towards the evening as cloud and drizzle moves in.

Wednesday will be “largely dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals”, the best of which will be in the east and south of Ireland.

Warmer temperatures of up to 21C can be expected, warmest in the southeast, with similar weather in store for Thursday.

“The weather will change on Friday,” said Met Eireann.

“It will start off mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the west early in the morning and will gradually spread eastwards across the country. Cooler weather with showers will follow later.” However, temperatures will remain between 15C and 20C, warmest further up the country.

Current in indications suggest that next weekend will be “unsettled” as low pressure dominates the weather over Ireland.

We can expect showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures in the mid to high teens and light moderate variable breezes.