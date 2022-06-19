Suicide of 12-year-old Traveller prompts renewed calls for emergency State response

As the family prepares to bury their child, Martin Collins of Pavee Point said he is aware of a further two unconfirmed suicides of children aged under 12. Stock picture: iStock/PA

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Eoin English

The death by suicide of a 12-year-old child has prompted calls for an emergency State response to the “pandemic of suicide” in the Traveller community.

As the distraught family from Dublin prepare to bury the child on Monday, Traveller advocacy group, Pavee Point, pleaded with the Taoiseach to intervene.

Spokesman Martin Collins said he was aware of unconfirmed reports of the deaths by suicide of two other young Traveller children, under 12, within the last seven days but could not substantiate those.

He visited with the family at the centre of this latest tragedy over the weekend and said the death of a child in such deeply tragic circumstances must prompt a reaction from the government.

Martin Collins of Pavee Point visited the family devastated by their child's tragic death. File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Martin Collins of Pavee Point visited the family devastated by their child's tragic death. File picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

He said not a week goes by without a death by suicide in the Traveller community.

“There is a commitment in the Programme for Government to develop a national mental health strategy for Travellers but there has been zero movement on it, zilch, and the Traveller community is in a state of crisis when it comes to mental health. There is a pandemic of suicide in our community," he said. 

“Suicide accounts for 11% of deaths in our community. The rate of suicide is around seven times higher in the Traveller community than in the settled community.” 

Meanwhile, an event will be held online tomorrow to help break the cycle of poor mental health among Traveller families.

Funded by the Traveller health unit of the HSE Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare and the National Office for Suicide Prevention, it will include the launch of two animations to help support Traveller families in accessing services, and the launch of a document designed by and for Travellers.

  • Helplines: Samaritans 01-116123; Pieta House 1800-247247; Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18), Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s) or SpunOut – text SPUNOUT to 50808. 

