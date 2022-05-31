Government ‘must act’ on Traveller mental health crisis

Government ‘must act’ on Traveller mental health crisis

The Resistance Choir performs during a demonstration by members of the Traveller community outside Leinster House calling on the Government to recognise their right to access appropriate mental health services. Pictures: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 20:24
Conor Capplis

Traveller groups and campaigners gathered in front of Leinster House to raise awareness of the mental health crisis facing members of the community.

During the demonstration, musicians played songs and speakers told demonstrators they had been let down by promises made by successive governments.

“The Government needs to take account of what’s happening in the Traveller community,” said Hugh Friel, a spokesman for the National Traveller Mental Health Network, who led the crowd of more than 300.

"We’re asking for a mental health action plan from the Government for the Traveller community," he said:  

Suicide rates, addiction issues, educational disadvantage and accommodation issues have exacerbated since Covid. 

Travellers are seven times more likely to take their own lives than settled people and mental health issues in the community are at an all-time high, the protest heard.

A number of ministers, TDs, and senators attended the demonstration on Molesworth St, Dublin.

Senator Eileen Flynn at the protest: ‘The shame that I feel as a senator sitting in that House is unbelievable. We are the worst treated people in Irish society.’ Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Senator Eileen Flynn at the protest: ‘The shame that I feel as a senator sitting in that House is unbelievable. We are the worst treated people in Irish society.’ Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“The shame that I feel as a senator sitting in that House is unbelievable,” said Independent senator Eileen Flynn, a long-time activist on behalf of Travellers.

“We are the worst treated people in Irish society. I’ve got two children, like many other women here, and I fear for their future.”

After people bowed their heads in silence to acknowledge those Travellers who have died by suicide, Mags Casey spoke to the crowd.

“We have buried our dead, brought them to the grave,” said Ms Casey. “We need to ask ourselves why this is constantly happening to our community?

“Why do we have to bury children as young as 11? We were the ones who carried them on our shoulders. We want to bring about change, save lives, save the taxpayer money, and a better society in the next 10 or 20 years for everybody in Ireland.”

Mr Friel said that the Government does not want to deal with the Traveller community directly and opts to give funding to Traveller groups instead.

James Collins from Finglas with Elsie Kimberlin, 6, and Ayla Kimberlin, 9, from Stourport-on-Severn, England, at the Traveller protest outside Leinster House. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
James Collins from Finglas with Elsie Kimberlin, 6, and Ayla Kimberlin, 9, from Stourport-on-Severn, England, at the Traveller protest outside Leinster House. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“We’re not mental health experts. We’re not a bereavement council,” said Mr Friel. “But they expect primary healthcare in Traveller organisations to be the be-all for the Traveller community. That’s not the way it should be.”

Activists brandished signs highlighting lower life expectancy among Travellers and high suicide rates.

“The Government is accountable,” said Mr Friel. “Micheál Martin is accountable. Every politician inside that Dáil is accountable for the suicide rates that the Traveller community is facing because we have articulated and lobbied this over the last 25 years, and it’s fallen on deaf ears. They need to listen.”

