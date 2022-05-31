Government ‘must act’ on Traveller mental health crisis

Traveller groups and campaigners gathered in front of Leinster House to raise awareness of the mental health crisis facing members of the community.
During the demonstration, musicians played songs and speakers told demonstrators they had been let down by promises made by successive governments.
“The Government needs to take account of what’s happening in the Traveller community,” said Hugh Friel, a spokesman for the National Traveller Mental Health Network, who led the crowd of more than 300.
"We’re asking for a mental health action plan from the Government for the Traveller community," he said: