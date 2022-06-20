HSE chief: Masks could be made mandatory on public transport again as Covid cases surge

The chief executive of the HSE has raised the prospect of reintroducing mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and other enclosed spaces following a spike in Covid-19 hospitalisations.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Paul Reid said the rise in Covid-19 cases has sparked concern about a new wave of the virus spreading through at-risk sectors of society.

The latest figures reveal that 537 patients are in hospitals around the country with Covid-19 — a threefold increase from the 180 patients in hospital on May 31. Of those currently hospitalised with the virus, 27 people are in intensive care units (ICU).

The test positivity rate has nearly doubled in the last fortnight to stand at just under 30%, up from 16.4% on June 4.

Mr Reid said the HSE is now actively considering making a recommendation to Government for the return of masks in certain settings.

“Yes, I think any time we get a trend like we’re getting at the moment it has to trigger considerations for reduced transmission,” Mr Reid said.

“We’re strongly watching what’s happening. Our immediate priority is hospital cases, which are significantly rising.

Publicly, people can say half of the cases are incidental, but that doesn’t matter to us. Once they’re in hospital, they’re separated and isolated and that takes up bed capacity.

Mr Reid said the HSE is particularly worried about transmission into nursing homes and other residential facilities as more outbreaks could ultimately lead to restrictions on visits to residents.

“Cases are rising in nursing homes. At the peak we were at 70%, then down to 12%, and now are rising again,” he said. “We’re not seeing significant harm or illness but more cases in each nursing home.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha wearing a mask during last month's Raise The Roof campaign launch at Leinster House on Kildare Street, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

“We have been monitoring all of this and although we’re not seeing the same level of sickness, ICU numbers have not risen, but that takes two weeks to appear.”

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has already called for a return to mandatory mask-wearing in crowded places and on public transport.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that additional measures are needed given the sharp rise in cases in hospitals.

“There are very real reasons why masks have been shown to slow down transmission and that is what we need now because our hospitals are overcrowded to a level that we normally don’t see in winter — and it’s June,” she said.

Further concerns have been raised within the health system that the disbanding of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has left a gap in service provision when it comes to dealing with Covid-19.

“To be frank, there is a gap at the minute — structure and processes are not there,” one high-level health source said.