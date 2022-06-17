Irishman dies in Spain

An Irishman is understood to have drowned in Spain.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that it is aware of the case and is providing assistance, but could not comment further.

A spokesperson for the Department said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case."

It's understood that the man, believed to be from the North, was on holiday in Spain and may have drowned.